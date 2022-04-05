NZD/USD Price Analysis: Gravestone Doji near crucial resistance of 0.7000, downside looks likely

- Confluence of Gravestone Doji near the psychological resistance of 0.7000 indicates the strength of bears.
- Kiwi bulls have surrendered their establishment above 61.8% Fibo retracement.
- The momentum oscillator RSI (14) seems losing its momentum after dropping below 60.00.
The NZD/USD pair has displayed multiple failed attempts while practicing an establishment above 0.7000. The pair have witnessed an extreme responsive selling from the market participants on Tuesday, which has dragged the kiwi bulls below 0.6950. In the early Asian session, the asset is performing subdued and is expected to extend losses after slipping below Wednesday’s low at 0.6933.
On a daily scale, NZD/USD has formed a ‘Gravestone Doji’ candlestick pattern, which signals a failed attempt by the bulls on driving the asset to fresh highs. The pair has failed to breach its old recurring barricade of 0.7000, which has also been encountered consecutively in the last two weeks. Apart from that, the kiwi bulls have lost their establishment above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from 21 October 2021 high at 0.7219 to 28 January low at 0.6529) at 0.6956. However, the trendline placed from the 28 January low at 0.6529 will continue to act as major support going forward.
The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6906 and 0.6845 respectively are scaling higher, which signals more upside ahead.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) seems losing momentum as the oscillator has dropped below 60.00.
Should the asset drop below Wednesday’s low at 0.6933, it will trigger the formation of the Gravestone Doji candlestick pattern and activate the greenback bulls. Activation of the latter will drag the asset towards 50% Fibo retracement at 0.6875, followed by the 50-EMA at 0.6845.
On the flip side, kiwi bulls may regain strength if the asset overstep the psychological resistance of 0.7000, which will drive the asset higher towards the 19 November 2021 high at 0.7050, followed by the 22 October 2021 low at 0.7131.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6893
|Daily SMA50
|0.677
|Daily SMA100
|0.6793
|Daily SMA200
|0.691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6905
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6912
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7005
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.704
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
