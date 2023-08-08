NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.6100 appears more impulsive

- NZD/USD extends pullback from 10-month-old previous support amid bearish MACD signals.
- Three-week-old descending resistance line, 200-DMA act as additional upside filters.
- Kiwi bears approach 50% Fibonacci retracement, June’s low amid further downside.
- Risk catalysts eyed for clear directions, sellers are likely to keep the reins amid slightly offbeat sentiment.
NZD/USD stands on slippery ground as it renews its intraday low near 0.6060 heading into Tuesday’s European session, printing the biggest daily loss, so far, in a week.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies late previous week’s inability of the bulls to retake control after breaking an upward-sloping support line from October on August 02.
Not only the sustained reversal from the multi-month-old support-turned-resistance but the quote’s sustained trading below the three-week-old descending resistance line and the 200-DMA, respectively near 0.6145 and 0.6230, also challenge the NZD/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting that the Kiwi pair’s recovery beyond 0.6230 appears elusive unless crossing July’s peak of around 0.6415.
On the flip side, a 50% Fibonacci retracement of October 2022 to February 2023 upside, near 0.6025, can restrict the short-term downside of the NZD/USD price.
Following that, June’s low of 0.5985 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.5900 will lure the Kiwi bears.
To sum up, NZD/USD remains on the bear’s radar and appears set to challenge the yearly low marked in June surrounding 0.5985 as the US Dollar extends the week-start recovery amid sour sentiment.
Also read: NZD/USD keeps the red below 0.6100 on stronger USD, reacts little to Chinese trade data
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6063
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72%
|Today daily open
|0.6107
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.621
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6192
|Daily SMA200
|0.6229
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6118
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6084
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6097
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6069
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6156
EUR/USD struggles near 1.1000 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD struggles to gain momentum and holds near the 1.1000 barrier on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold edges lower past $1,955 hurdle on firmer US Dollar
Gold price stays bearish for the second consecutive day amid sour sentiment, firmer US Dollar. US Dollar ignores mixed Fed talks while preparing for Thursday’s US inflation. China inflicted pessimism, cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events also weigh on the Gold Price.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.