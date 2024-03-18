NZD/USD Price Analysis: Finds support below 0.6100 on upbeat China data

- NZD/USD finds buying interest near 0.6080 as market sentiment slightly improves
- China’s upbeat Retail Sales data improve risk appetite of investors.
- The US Dollar falls slightly ahead of Fed policy decision.
The NZD/USD pair finds a temporary cushion near 0.6080 in Monday’s European session after a sharp sell-off in the last two trading sessions. The Kiwi asset rebounds to the round-level resistance of 0.6100 as market sentiment improves after China’s Industrial Production and Retail Sales data for February outperforms expectations.
China’s Retail Sales grew at a higher pace of 5.5% against expectations of 5.2% but were lower than the prior reading of 7.4%. The Industrial Production surprisingly rose to 7.0% against the consensus of 5.0% and the former reading of 6.8%. The New Zealand economy is one of the leading trading partners of China. Therefore, an improvement in China’s economic growth strengthens the appeal of the New Zealand Dollar.
Meanwhile, the market sentiment will play a key role this week as various central banks are lined up for interest rate decisions. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce the policy decision on Wednesday alongwith the release of the dot plot and economic projections. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50%.
The US Dollar faces slight pressure on cautiously optimistic market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops gradually to 103.40.
NZD/USD trades back and forth from a month, ranging between 0.6037-0.6218 on a daily timeframe. A prolonged consolidation indicates indecisiveness among market participants. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.6131 broadly trades close to spot prices.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a sharp volatility contraction.
Going forward, a downside move below February 13 low near 0.6050 would expose the asset to the psychological support of 0.6000, followed by November 9 high at 0.5956.
On the flip side, an upside move would emerge if the asset breaks above the round-level resistance of 0.6200. This would drive the asset towards a February 22 high at 0.6220, followed by a January 11 high at 0.6260.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6144
|Daily SMA50
|0.6136
|Daily SMA100
|0.6125
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6135
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6191
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.608
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6065
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6119
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD inches higher to 1.0900 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is grinding higher to near 1.0900 in the European trading on Monday. The pair benefits from a steady US Dollar and an upbeat risk mood, awaiting fresh catalysts for trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2750, despite market optimism
GBP/USD is trading in a range near 1.2750 in the European session on Monday. The US Dollar holds the upside, leaving the pair in limbo, despite a risk-on market environment. All eyes remain on this week's Fed decision.
Gold price rebounds from over one-week low amid subdued USD demand, softer risk tone
Gold price remains depressed for the third successive day and drops to over one-week trough. Expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer continue to undermine the XAU/USD.
XRP price makes comeback to $0.62 ahead of key events for Ripple and XRP holders
XRP price wiped out its weekly gains over the weekend and the altcoin steadied above $0.62, early on Monday. XRP price begins recovery as traders anticipate activity in the altcoin with upcoming events.
Get ready to rumble – Central bank week is here
In the euro area, we will keep an eye on the final inflation data for February. The final HICP figures provide insights into the underlying inflation measures tracked by the ECB.