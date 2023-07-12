NZD/USD Price Analysis: Finds support after a marginal correction, US Inflation in focus

- NZD/USD has sensed support near 0.6212 as the overall market mood is quite upbeat.
- A steady interest rate policy by the RBNZ seems healthy for NZ’s economic outlook.
- NZD/USD is gathering strength to deliver a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern.
The NZD/USD pair has resumed its upside journey after a marginal correction to near 0.6212 in the early London session. The Kiwi asset has remained in the upside trajectory after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5%.
NZ economy is already going through a technical recession, therefore, the interest rate decision of maintaining the status quo by RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr seems healthy for the economic outlook.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is demonstrating a non-directional performance after sharply correcting to near 101.34 ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June. Investors are anticipating a decline in inflationary pressures amid declining gasoline prices.
NZD/USD is gathering strength to deliver a breakout of the Inverted Head and Shoulder chart pattern on a two-hour scale. A breakout of the neckline plotted from June 22 high around 0.6220 will result in a bullish reversal.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is consistently oscillating in the 40.00-60.00, which indicates a sideways performance.
Going forward, a decisive break above the intraday high around 0.6240 will drive the asset towards May 17 high at 0.6274 followed by the round-level resistance at 0.6300.
Alternatively, a downside move below June 23 low at 0.6116 will expose the asset June 05 low at 0.6041. A slippage below the latter would expose the asset to psychological support at 0.6000.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6214
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.617
|Daily SMA50
|0.617
|Daily SMA100
|0.6188
|Daily SMA200
|0.6179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6225
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6138
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6287
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.