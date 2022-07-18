Therefore, the NZD/USD first support would be the 0.6150 figure. A break below will expose the 0.6100 figure. Once cleared, the next support would be the YTD low at 0.6060, followed by a test of the triple-zero mark at 0.6000.

NZD/USD price action formed a falling wedge, usually a sign of weak selling pressure. It means that the recent cycle lows have been recorded on less momentum, signaling that buyers might be outpacing sellers. Nevertheless, a flat RSI suggests NZD/USD sellers are booking profits, awaiting a fresh catalyst to record a new YTD low.

The NZD/USD is still downward-to-neutral biased, printing a successive series of lower lows and lower highs, further reinforcing the previously-mentioned. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from oversold conditions in mid-June and peaked around 45; since then, the RSI has been trending lower, indicating further selling pressure lies ahead. Nevertheless, NZD/USD buyers need to step in and achieve a daily close above the June 14 low at 0.6196 to shift the bias to neutral. Failure to do so, the NZD/USD will remain vulnerable.

The NZD/USD is almost flat as the Asian Pacific session begins, clings above the 0.6150 mark after hitting a daily high above 0.6200 but tumbled on market mood shift, which dented the appetite for risk-sensitive currencies like the kiwi and bolstering the greenback. At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6151.

