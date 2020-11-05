NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fake breakout or blue skies?

- NZD/USD is defying gravity and taking on the bears at critical monthly resistance.
- A break of 0.68 the figure puts the bulls in good stead for a cycle continuation to the upside.
NZD/USD has been a strong performer in 2020 and has soared from a low of 0.5469 to a fresh cycle high of 0.6778 today.
The rally today has broken a critical daily trendline resistance which would be expected to now act as a support on retests to the downside.
However, given the analysis of the market structure, there is still a bearish case until bulls conquer the monthly supply zone and break out above it.
The following illustrates both the monthly and daily scenarios which combined, could benefit swing traders weighing the prospects for higher grounds, encouraged by the latest move:
NZD/USD breakout
Bulls have burst through the old channel resistance that would now be expected to now act as a support.
However, from a longer-term perspective, bulls cannot claim victory until breaking the monthly resistance zone and supply area below 0.68 the figure:
As can be seen on the monthly chart above, there is the argument for a deeper retracement to complete a reverse head and shoulders (H&S) if the price falls below the 0.66 area.
In doing so, this will also complete a full 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of what had been five months of uninterrupted advances.
Additionally, NZD continues to show very overstretched net-long positioning when compared to its pro-cyclical peers which leave it vulnerable to a long squeeze from multi-top highs.
This could look something like the following, either in part or in full towards the completion of the reverse H&S.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
