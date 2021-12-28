NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fails to justify bull cross around 0.6800

  • NZD/USD remains pressured near intraday low during three-day downtrend.
  • Bullish moving average crossover, firmer RSI keep buyers hopeful.
  • Sellers remain cautious until witnessing 0.6775 break, bulls can aim for 200-SMA.

NZD/USD sellers dominate for the third consecutive day, down 0.15% intraday surrounding the daily lows close to the 0.6800 threshold during early Tuesday.

In doing so, the kiwi pair fails to track the bullish signals by the 50-SMA cross over the 100-SMA amid a firmer RSI line. The reason for the quote’s pullback could be linked to the failures to cross the 200-SMA.

Even so, the latest weakness remains elusive until staying beyond the SMA convergence near 0.6780-75.

Following that, the 0.6725 and the yearly low near 0.6700 may probe the NZD/USD bears before directing them to the November 2020 low near 0.6590.

Meanwhile, a clear upside break of the 200-SMA level of 0.6850 will need validation from September’s low near 0.6860 before convincing the NZD/USD bulls.

On a broader front, NZD/USD consolidates November’s losses amid a quiet session.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6807
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 0.6816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6785
Daily SMA50 0.6954
Daily SMA100 0.698
Daily SMA200 0.7037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6828
Previous Daily Low 0.6788
Previous Weekly High 0.6891
Previous Weekly Low 0.6702
Previous Monthly High 0.7199
Previous Monthly Low 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6794
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6771
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6753
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

