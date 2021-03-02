NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum below 0.7300

- NZD/USD steps back from early-January tops, eases in a range between 0.7255-85.
- Strong RSI, repeated bounces off 50-day SMA and 10-week-old support line favor bulls.
NZD/USD drops to 0.7260, with an immediate trading range, during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair trims the previous day’s gains while easing from January high.
Although the quote’s latest weakness drags NZD/USD towards a 50-day SMA level of 0.7209, its further downside will be tamed by the 0.7200 threshold and an upward sloping trend line from late-2020, around 0.7190.
In a case where the NZD/USD bears dominate past-0.7190, 0.7130 and the 0.7100 round-figure, also comprising multiple lows marked during January, could become their favorites.
On the flip side, a successful break above 0.7315 horizontal line including January high and February 24 low guards the pair’s immediate upside.
Should the NZD/USD buyers manage to conquer the 0.7315 hurdle, the 0.0.7370 holds the key to further run-up towards a multi-month-old peak surrounding 0.7465.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7265
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7249
|Daily SMA50
|0.7195
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.6798
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7225
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7267
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7193
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
