NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from two-month-old hurdle towards 0.7050

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD refreshes intraday low after stepping back from monthly high.
  • Bullish MACD, weekly rising trend line keeps buyers hopeful.
  • 100-DMA adds to the upside filters, bears can aim for July lows on breaking 0.7000.

NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7060, down 0.10% intraday, after stepping back from the key resistance line during early Thursday. In doing so, the kiwi pair snaps a four-day uptrend while also refreshing the intraday low.

Considering the latest risk-off mood and the quote’s failures to refresh the monthly top, the latest pullback is likely to extend towards an ascending trend line from August 20, near 0.7025.

However, a downside break of the 0.7025 level will be important as NZD/USD sellers can target the 0.7000 round-figure afterward.

It should be noted, however, that a clear south-run below the 0.700 threshold won’t resistance from challenging July’s low near 0.6880.

On the contrary, an upside break of the stated resistance line near 0.7070 won’t be a green pass for the NZD/USD bulls as the 100-DMA level of 0.7084 and the 0.7100 round figure will question the following rise.

Also challenging the pair’s advances is July’s top of 0.7106 and early June’s low of 0.7125.

Hence, NZD/USD is up for consolidating the recent gains but the downtrend isn’t on the table.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7064
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 0.707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6978
Daily SMA50 0.6986
Daily SMA100 0.7085
Daily SMA200 0.7114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7078
Previous Daily Low 0.7033
Previous Weekly High 0.702
Previous Weekly Low 0.6822
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7061
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.705
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7042
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7015
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6997
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7087
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7133

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810

GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810

GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850

EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler

Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler

The United States Security & Exchange Commission's (SEC) chairman suggests that there is a sufficient number of cryptocurrencies that qualify as securities. The ongoing legal tussle between the SEC and Ripple is on the grounds of the same suggestion. 

Read more

USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls

USD: ADP raises red flag for Nonfarm Payrolls

The U.S. dollar sold off against most of the major currencies after ADP’s employment report raised red flags for non-farm payrolls. U.S. yields turned lower once the report was released and the dollar followed quickly thereafter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures