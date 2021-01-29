NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 21-day SMA below 0.7200

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low amid the latest decline.

Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate SMA direct sellers to 50-day SMA re-test.

NZD/USD drops to the fresh daily low of 0.7161, currently down 0.23% intraday around 0.7168, amid Friday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the kiwi pair stretches the previous day’s pullback from 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.

As a result, NZD/USD sellers are targeting the 50-day SMA, at 0.7125, during further declines. Though, the monthly low around 0.7100 can test the short-term bears afterward.

It should be noted that the quote’s sustained downside past-0.7100 will eye for the previous month’s bottom surrounding the 0.7000 threshold.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 21-day SMA near 0.7195 will have to cross a descending resistance line from January 06, close to 0.7235, before attacking the monthly top of 0.7316.

To sum up, NZD/USD consolidates heavy gains marked since October 2020 and hence any declines above December low are less likely to change the bullish trend.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish