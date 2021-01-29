NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 21-day SMA below 0.7200

  • NZD/USD refreshes intraday low amid the latest decline.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate SMA direct sellers to 50-day SMA re-test.

NZD/USD drops to the fresh daily low of 0.7161, currently down 0.23% intraday around 0.7168, amid Friday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the kiwi pair stretches the previous day’s pullback from 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.

As a result, NZD/USD sellers are targeting the 50-day SMA, at 0.7125, during further declines. Though, the monthly low around 0.7100 can test the short-term bears afterward.

It should be noted that the quote’s sustained downside past-0.7100 will eye for the previous month’s bottom surrounding the 0.7000 threshold.

Meanwhile, an upside break of 21-day SMA near 0.7195 will have to cross a descending resistance line from January 06, close to 0.7235, before attacking the monthly top of 0.7316.

To sum up, NZD/USD consolidates heavy gains marked since October 2020 and hence any declines above December low are less likely to change the bullish trend.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.717
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.21%
Today daily open 0.7185
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.717
Daily SMA50 0.711
Daily SMA100 0.6899
Daily SMA200 0.6669
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7197
Previous Daily Low 0.7105
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.714
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7128
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7036
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.722
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7312

 

 

