NZD/USD Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 21-day SMA below 0.7200

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday low amid the latest decline.
- Bearish MACD, failures to cross immediate SMA direct sellers to 50-day SMA re-test.
NZD/USD drops to the fresh daily low of 0.7161, currently down 0.23% intraday around 0.7168, amid Friday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the kiwi pair stretches the previous day’s pullback from 21-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
As a result, NZD/USD sellers are targeting the 50-day SMA, at 0.7125, during further declines. Though, the monthly low around 0.7100 can test the short-term bears afterward.
It should be noted that the quote’s sustained downside past-0.7100 will eye for the previous month’s bottom surrounding the 0.7000 threshold.
Meanwhile, an upside break of 21-day SMA near 0.7195 will have to cross a descending resistance line from January 06, close to 0.7235, before attacking the monthly top of 0.7316.
To sum up, NZD/USD consolidates heavy gains marked since October 2020 and hence any declines above December low are less likely to change the bullish trend.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.717
|Today Daily Change
|-15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|0.7185
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.717
|Daily SMA50
|0.711
|Daily SMA100
|0.6899
|Daily SMA200
|0.6669
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7197
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7312
