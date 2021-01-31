NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eases from 21-day EMA to stay below 0.7200

- NZD/USD remains depressed after the week-start gap-down.
- Ascending trend lines from December 21 and January 18 probe sellers.
- Friday’s Doji, monthly resistance line challenges the upside momentum beyond 21-day SMA.
NZD/USD struggles to fill the week-start gap below 0.7184 while taking rounds to 0.7170, down 0.22% intraday, during the early Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair steps back from 21-day EMA while also respecting Friday’s Doji candlestick formation suggesting a reversal of Thursday’s corrective pullback.
However, an upward sloping trend line from December 21, followed by a two-week-long support line, respectively around 0.7145 and 0.7105, not to forget the 0.7100 threshold, currently tests the NZD/USD sellers.
While risk aversion favors the NZD/USD bears, any further weakness past-0.7100 will not hesitate to challenge the late December low near the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
On the upside, a clear break above 21-day EMA, at 0.7175 now, needs to cross Friday’s high and a downward sloping resistance line from January 06, currently around 0.7225, to convince NZD/USD buyers.
Following that, the 0.7300 round-figure and January’s top of 0.7316 will be in the spotlight.
To sum up, NZD/USD traders may witness short-term downside but the broad trend remains in favor of the bulls.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7168
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.7185
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7196
|Daily SMA50
|0.7115
|Daily SMA100
|0.6904
|Daily SMA200
|0.6675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7226
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7248
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7105
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7179
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.73
