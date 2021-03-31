NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eases above previous resistance line, bears stay hopeful

- NZD/USD fails to cheer upbeat China data, steps back from intraday high.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI flashed strong readings in March.
- Sustained trading below 200-HMA, downbeat RSI favor sellers.
Having initially refreshed intraday top to 0.6996 on China data, NZD/USD eases to 0.6986 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair trims intraday gains while staying below 200-HMA. Also suggesting the return of the pair bears is the downbeat RSI line.
It’s worth mentioning that China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose past-51.2 forecast to 51.9, versus 50.6 prior, whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI crossed 51.4 previous reading and 52.6 market expectations with 56.3 level.
However, a clear break below the immediate support line around 0.6955, previous resistance from March 18, becomes necessary for the NZD/USD sellers to take entries.
It should be noted that the kiwi pair’s declines past-0.6955 will not only challenge the monthly low near 0.6945 but also direct bears towards the early November 2020 tops near 0.6915.
On the flip side, NZD/USD run-up beyond the 200-HMA level of 0.7040 will target the 0.7100 threshold ahead of the March 22 low near 0.7140.
Overall, NZD/USD remains on the back foot despite upbeat activity figures from the key customer China.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6987
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6983
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7126
|Daily SMA50
|0.7189
|Daily SMA100
|0.7129
|Daily SMA200
|0.6875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7034
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7183
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6943
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6996
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6959
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6934
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7021
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7084
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern
Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.