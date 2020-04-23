NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops to two-week low, 0.5900 in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD registers four-day losing streak.
  • A two-week-old falling trend line could restrict the immediate downside.
  • 200-bar SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement cap recovery moves.

NZD/USD declines to two-week low while taking rounds to 0.5920, currently down 0.48% on a day with an intraday low of 0.5910, during the initial Tokyo session on Thursday.

The pair registered gains in early Asia but failed to hold them after worrisome headlines from the US Coronavirus Task Force Briefing, as well as US President Donald Trump’s threats to Iran.

Also read: NZD/USD remains choppy in a familiar territory below 0.6000

Looking forward, an immediate falling trend line since April 08, near 0.5900, seems to restrict the pair’s further downside, if not then the monthly lows near 0.5840 are likely to return on the bears’ radars.

Meanwhile, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s March-April upside and 200-bar SMA guards the quote’s recovery moves near 0.5980.

Also standing tall to challenge the bulls is the weekly high near 0.6090 and the monthly top surrounding 0.6130.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5922
Today Daily Change -29 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.49%
Today daily open 0.5951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5992
Daily SMA50 0.6104
Daily SMA100 0.6344
Daily SMA200 0.6377
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6005
Previous Daily Low 0.594
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5965
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.598
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5926
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5861
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5991
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.603
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6056

 

 

