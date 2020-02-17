NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops for third day following NZ PM Ardern’s comments

- NZD/USD extends downside following NZ PM cited downside risks to the economy due to China’s coronavirus.
- A confluence of 21-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and short-term falling trendline become the key short-term resistance.
- Monthly lows are on short-term sellers’ radar.
NZD/USD declines to 0.6433 during the early Monday’s trading session. The pair recently reacted to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s downbeat comments. Technically, the pair trades below 21-day SMA, eight-day-old falling trend line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December fall.
In addition to the pair’s sustained trading below the key resistance, bearish MACD also favors further declines.
As a result, sellers can now target the monthly bottom surrounding 0.6377 as the nearby support. However, a 0.6400 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt.
If NZD/USD prices remain weak below 0.6377, November 2019 low near 0.6315 will lure the bears.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 0.6480/85 resistance confluence could trigger fresh recovery targeting a descending trend line since December 31, 2019, at 0.6525 now.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6434
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.6433
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6499
|Daily SMA50
|0.6579
|Daily SMA100
|0.648
|Daily SMA200
|0.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6445
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6423
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6412
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6456
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6466
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD revisits daily highs amid China stimulus measures
Fresh bids emerged near 0.6715 in the last hour, allowing a tepid bounce in AUD/USD back towards the daily high of 0.6730, as the Aussie benefits from the risk-on rally in the Chinese stocks after the PBOC liquidity injections and a 4% growth in the country's FDI.
USD/JPY prints long-tailed candle on 10-DMA amid poor Japan GDP, coronavirus risks
Amid looming China coronavirus concerns and disastrous Japan’s Q4 GDP report, USD/JPY has reversed a drop below the 10-day moving average (DMA). The pair could challenge higher hurdles with the S&P 500 futures flashing green.
The Week Ahead: Covid-19, and the “cleanest dirty shirt” argument
This week's economic dockets will provide a heavy dose of Fed speak with garnishing's that will provide insights into current-quarter housing and manufacturing activity. With respect to Fed communications, the minutes of the Jan 29 FOMC meeting will be a focal point for traders.
Gold: Probes pennant resistance
Gold tested key resistance a few minutes ago, which, if breached, could accelerate the broader uptrend that has been in place since Nov. The yellow metal ran into $1,584 – the top end of the pennant pattern (series of lower highs and higher lows) created over the last 6 weeks.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.