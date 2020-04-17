NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops 10-pips after China GDP data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD remains pressured below the weekly resistance line, 200-HMA.
  • China data flashed mixed signals with headline GDP down 6.8% on YoY.
  • The immediate rising support line holds the key to weekly low.

NZD/USD slips from 0.6017 to 0.6006, current up 0.7% on a day to 0.6010, after China released its much-awaited statistics during early Friday.

Read: China’s GDP contracts 6.8% YoY in Q1 vs. -6.5% expected, AUD/USD little changed

Given the Kiwi pair’s sustained trading below key HMA and a short-term important resistance line, the sellers are likely to remain at the helm.

Though, an immediate support line around 0.5990 can question the bear’s target of the previous day’s low near 0.5920.

If NZD/USD prices remain weak below 0.5920, the monthly bottom surrounding 0.5845/40 will be in focus.

Meanwhile, a 200-HMA level of 0.6030 and the descending trend line from April 14, at 0.6037, can challenge the pair’s immediate upside.

Should buyers manage to cross the near-term resistance trend line, 0.6110 and the weekly top close to 0.6130 may become their favorites.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6006
Today Daily Change 38 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.64%
Today daily open 0.5968
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5948
Daily SMA50 0.6137
Daily SMA100 0.6364
Daily SMA200 0.6392
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6002
Previous Daily Low 0.5922
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5972
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5926
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5884
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5845
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6007
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6045
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6087

 

 

AUD/USD off the highs, still well bid post-China's Q1 GDP

AUD/USD is off the highs following downbeat China's Q1 GDP data and mixed activity numbers, although remains well bid near 0.6370, helped by broad-based US dollar weakness and the upbeat market mood.

USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, ignores risk-on

USD/JPY extends losses below 108.00, tracking the weakness in the US dollar across the board. The spot ignore the risk-on market profile induced by the re-opening of the US economy and the progress on Gilead's coronavirus drug.

Signs of US economy reopening stirs market sentiment

Markets are revelling in President Trump's reopening plans and kicking into a higher gear as Boeing is said to resume commercial aircraft production at Puget Sound in a phased approach, beginning next week.

Gold: Bull flag or rising wedge breakdown?

Gold's 4-hour chart shows a rising wedge and a bull flag pattern. To start with, the pullback from the April 14 high of $1,747 to $1,700 has taken the shape of a bull flag, a pause which usually accelerates the preceding bullish move. 

WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline

Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.

