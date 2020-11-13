NZD/USD Price Analysis: Dips below 23.6% Fib retracement

NZD/USD pierces Fib support, eyes deeper decline.

The Daily chart indicators show signs of bull fatigue.

The NZD/USD pair looks south, having pierced a Fibonacci retracement level.

The pair is currently trading in the red near 0.6827. The November rally's 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6838 was breached early today.

The MACD histogram is now printing lower highs above the zero line, a sign of stalling of the upward momentum. Besides, the 4-hour chart relative strength index and the MACD have rolled over in favor of the bears.

Lastly, the markets have turned risk-averse on fears that the US would reimpose the economically-damaging lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.

All things considered, the pair risks falling to 0.6790, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of November's rally.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.6828 Today Daily Change -0.0013 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 0.6841 Trends Daily SMA20 0.67 Daily SMA50 0.6665 Daily SMA100 0.663 Daily SMA200 0.6403 Levels Previous Daily High 0.6915 Previous Daily Low 0.6835 Previous Weekly High 0.6803 Previous Weekly Low 0.6589 Previous Monthly High 0.6726 Previous Monthly Low 0.6546 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6866 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6884 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6813 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6784 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6733 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6893 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6944 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6973



