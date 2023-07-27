NZD/USD Price Analysis: Delivers consolidation breakout as investors expect Fed rates reach peak

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • NZD/USD shows a decline in volatility after a rally move propelled by less-hawkish Fed policy.
  • The US Dollar Index has extended its correction sharply as fears of a recession in the US have eased significantly.
  • NZD/USD tests the strength of the breakout of the consolidation formed around 0.6235.

The NZD/USD pair demonstrates signs of volatility contraction around 0.6250 in the London session. The Kiwi asset turns sideways after a solid upside move as investors are awaiting the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release at 12:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, strength in the Kiwi asset has been propelled by less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday. Fed hikes interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.50%. Investors are taking July’s interest rate as the last one in the current tightening spell.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction sharply to near 100.58 as fears of a recession in the United States have eased significantly.

NZD/USD tests the strength of the breakout formed around 0.6235 on an hourly scale. The asset delivered the breakout of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.6180-0.6230, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6240 is providing support to the New Zealand Dollar bulls.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum is active.

A decisive break above July 27 high at 0.6274 would drive the asset toward July 20 high around 0.6310 followed by July 17 high at 0.6369.

On the flip side, a downside move below the weekly low at 0.615 would send the major toward the round-level support at 0.6100. Slippage below the latter would expose the asset to June 29 low at 0.6050.

NZD/USD hourly chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.626
Today Daily Change 0.0050
Today Daily Change % 0.81
Today daily open 0.621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6221
Daily SMA50 0.6168
Daily SMA100 0.6197
Daily SMA200 0.6214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6236
Previous Daily Low 0.6183
Previous Weekly High 0.637
Previous Weekly Low 0.6163
Previous Monthly High 0.625
Previous Monthly Low 0.599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6203
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6216
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6183
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6156
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6129
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6237
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6263
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.629

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision

EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar

GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar

GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.

GBP/USD News

Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle

Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle

Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers firmly as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed interest rates higher for the final time this year on Wednesday. 

Gold News

BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC

BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC

Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.

Read more

European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps

European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps

European Central Bank is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike on Thursday. Lagarde could fan expectations of a September rate hike pause. The ECB decision and Lagarde’s presser likely to ramp up volatility around the Euro.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures