NZD/USD Price Analysis: Delivers consolidation breakout as investors expect Fed rates reach peak

- NZD/USD shows a decline in volatility after a rally move propelled by less-hawkish Fed policy.
- The US Dollar Index has extended its correction sharply as fears of a recession in the US have eased significantly.
- NZD/USD tests the strength of the breakout of the consolidation formed around 0.6235.
The NZD/USD pair demonstrates signs of volatility contraction around 0.6250 in the London session. The Kiwi asset turns sideways after a solid upside move as investors are awaiting the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release at 12:00 GMT.
Meanwhile, strength in the Kiwi asset has been propelled by less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Wednesday. Fed hikes interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.50%. Investors are taking July’s interest rate as the last one in the current tightening spell.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction sharply to near 100.58 as fears of a recession in the United States have eased significantly.
NZD/USD tests the strength of the breakout formed around 0.6235 on an hourly scale. The asset delivered the breakout of the consolidation formed in a range of 0.6180-0.6230, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume. Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6240 is providing support to the New Zealand Dollar bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the bullish momentum is active.
A decisive break above July 27 high at 0.6274 would drive the asset toward July 20 high around 0.6310 followed by July 17 high at 0.6369.
On the flip side, a downside move below the weekly low at 0.615 would send the major toward the round-level support at 0.6100. Slippage below the latter would expose the asset to June 29 low at 0.6050.
NZD/USD hourly chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|0.621
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6221
|Daily SMA50
|0.6168
|Daily SMA100
|0.6197
|Daily SMA200
|0.6214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6236
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6183
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6203
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6183
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
