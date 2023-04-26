NZD/USD Price Analysis: Declines towards 0.6100 as RBNZ looks back to policy easing

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • NZD/USD has shown a pullback move to near 0.6147 after a three-day low of 0.6133, however, the downside seems favored.
  • The RBNZ has considered the qualitative easing proposal amid lower risks to financial stability.
  • NZD/USD witnessed a steep fall after a mean-reversion move to near the 50-period EMA around 0.6180.

The NZD/USD pair has displayed a pullback move to near 0.6147 after a three-day low of 0.6133 in the Tokyo session. The Kiwi asset might see a conclusion of pullback move sooner as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) proposal to loosen the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions has delivered an approach of consideration of easing monetary policy.

RBNZ has considered the qualitative easing proposal citing that current restrictions may be unnecessarily reducing efficiency as risks to financial stability are lower.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown some recovery after a corrective move to near 101.80. Pre-Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate policy anxiety is kicking in and is improving the appeal for the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset.

NZD/USD witnessed a steep fall after a mean-reversion move to near the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6180 on a four-hour scale. The Kiwi asset has continued its downside journey and is expected to meet critical supports placed at April 21 and March 08 low at 0.6126 and 0.6088 respectively.

A downside momentum will be triggered if the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) gets slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.

Going ahead, a breakdown of April 24 low at 0.6125 will drag the asset toward March 08 low at 0.6088 followed by the 15 Nov 2022 low at 0.6058.

Alternatively, an upside move above April 24 high at 0.6168 will drive the Kiwi asset toward the round-level resistance at 0.6200. A breach of the latter will allow the Kiwi to report a fresh weekly high above April 19 high at 0.6227.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6143
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.6138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6227
Daily SMA50 0.6215
Daily SMA100 0.6295
Daily SMA200 0.6162
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6189
Previous Daily Low 0.6132
Previous Weekly High 0.6227
Previous Weekly Low 0.6126
Previous Monthly High 0.6298
Previous Monthly Low 0.6084
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6117
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6096
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.606
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6174
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.621
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6231

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset

GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom

Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.

Gold News

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing

Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25. 

Read more

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market

Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures