NZD/USD Price Analysis: Daily resistance is compelling

The bulls are seeking a retest of the old support on the daily chart.

A weekly reverse head and shoulders could be in the making.

NZD/USD is on course for an upside continuation according to the following analysis on the weekly and daily time frames.

The bulls will be seeking a break of the daily resistance which could come of a firm retracement in the coming session.

Weekly chart

The right-hand shoulder of the potential bullish reverse head and shoulders could be playing out.

Daily chart

The daily chart shows an M-formation that ties in with the bullish upside bias from a weekly perspective for the immediate session ahead.