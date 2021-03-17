NZD/USD Price Analysis: Daily downside extension on the cards in a break of support

- NZD/USD bears creeping back up to the table, pressing on daily support.
- Bears can look for a 4-hour entry on a break of daily support.
As per this week's, The Watchlist: NZD/USD and EUR/JPY in focus for the open, and the following prior analysis subsequent of the initial outlook, the price is starting to drawing in the bear's attention once again from a daily perspective.
Prior analysis
...a bearish bias was illustrated from the weekly and daily charts as follows:
NZD/USD weekly chart
The weekly chart is bearish according to the strong rejection candle.
Prior analysis, daily chart
The daily bearish engulfing has led to the pair dropping and correcting to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level which is significant enough to ow expect a downside continuation to test deeper into the demand zone.
Traders will be on the lookout for bearish conditions on the 4-hour time frame for a swing trading opportunity.
Prior analysis,1-hour chart
From an hour perspective, bears will want to see the price break below the 50% mean reversion area within the bearish W-formation.
In doing so, the bias will be firmly with the bears once again, reverting back to the daily chart's bearish bias.
Live market
The price is starting to move through the daily support, but there is still far too much of a risk of an upside move from the demand area.
That being said, if the support breaks, then bears can seek a restest of the structure from the lower time frames, such as the 4-hour chart, for an optimal entry point with a sell limit order to target a downside extension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day
EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
GBP/USD aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak
GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809. Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls. Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.
Gold eases above $1,700 as risk dwindles ahead of Fed
Gold fades bounce off $1,726, struggles for a clear direction off-late. Vaccine crisis, pre-Fed caution join threats from Iran, North Korea to weigh on the mood. US Treasury yields regain 1.60% level, stock futures track Wall Street benchmarks in trading mixed.
Bitcoin recovery has legs to retake $58,000
Bitcoin keeps bounce off 21-day EMA, monthly support line despite easing below $57,000 off-late. The cryptocurrency major snapped the two-day losing streak while keeping the buyers hopeful amid upbeat RSI and MACD signals.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.