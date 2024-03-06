NZD/USD Price Analysis: Could test barrier at 0.6100 after recovering intraday losses

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
Share:
  • NZD/USD treads water below the psychological level of 0.6100.
  • The nine-day EMA at 0.6110 appears to be a key barrier, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6124.
  • A break below the major support of 0.6050 level could lead to a revisiting of February’s low at 0.6037.

NZD/USD has recovered intraday losses and strives to move into positive territory, trading around 0.6090 during the Asian session on Wednesday. It is situated just below the immediate resistance level at the psychological barrier of 0.6100.

A decisive move above the latter could provide upward momentum for the NZD/USD pair, potentially testing key resistance levels. The first barrier lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6110, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6124. These levels will be closely monitored by traders for potential bullish signals.

The NZD/USD pair faces further resistance barriers as it seeks to climb higher, with key levels anticipated at 0.6150, followed by the psychological threshold of 0.6200 and February’s peak at 0.6219.

However, technical analysis using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests a prevailing downward sentiment for the NZD/USD pair. The MACD line is positioned below both the centerline and the signal line, indicating a bearish trend. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50 level, further confirming the bearish sentiment.

In the event of a downside movement, significant support levels for the NZD/USD pair are expected at the major support level of 0.6050, followed by February’s low at 0.6037. A breach below these levels could intensify downward pressure, potentially leading the pair toward the support region near the psychological level of 0.6000. Traders will closely monitor these levels for potential shifts in market sentiment.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6088
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6128
Daily SMA50 0.6158
Daily SMA100 0.61
Daily SMA200 0.6077
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.611
Previous Daily Low 0.607
Previous Weekly High 0.6201
Previous Weekly Low 0.6076
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.6037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6095
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6067
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6048
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6027
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6108
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6129
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6148

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell

EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids above 1.0850 in European trading on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid a cautiously optimistic market mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and US jobs data. EU Retail Sales report is eyed as well. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD regains 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report

GBP/USD regains 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, gaining upside traction in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling remains expectant ahead of the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report while the US Dollar struggles in anticipation of Powell's testimony and US jobs data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold price eases from all-time high, downside seems limited

Gold price eases from all-time high, downside seems limited

Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the all-time high reached in December 2023. 

Gold News

ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order

ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order

Even as cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed following the spectacular nick of Bitcoin price of the $69,000 all-time high, the US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to oversee the market with a firm hand. 

Read more

Rightful caution into Powell

Rightful caution into Powell

S&P 500 was rejected above Fri highs, at 5,155, amid Nasdaq not regaining traction – tilting the overnight odds a bit bearish way. The positioning for Powell testimony and JOLTS that would come easily at or above 9M thereby dialing back soft landing odds, is to be bearish.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures