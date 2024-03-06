NZD/USD Price Analysis: Could test barrier at 0.6100 after recovering intraday losses

- NZD/USD treads water below the psychological level of 0.6100.
- The nine-day EMA at 0.6110 appears to be a key barrier, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6124.
- A break below the major support of 0.6050 level could lead to a revisiting of February’s low at 0.6037.
NZD/USD has recovered intraday losses and strives to move into positive territory, trading around 0.6090 during the Asian session on Wednesday. It is situated just below the immediate resistance level at the psychological barrier of 0.6100.
A decisive move above the latter could provide upward momentum for the NZD/USD pair, potentially testing key resistance levels. The first barrier lies at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 0.6110, followed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6124. These levels will be closely monitored by traders for potential bullish signals.
The NZD/USD pair faces further resistance barriers as it seeks to climb higher, with key levels anticipated at 0.6150, followed by the psychological threshold of 0.6200 and February’s peak at 0.6219.
However, technical analysis using the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggests a prevailing downward sentiment for the NZD/USD pair. The MACD line is positioned below both the centerline and the signal line, indicating a bearish trend. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below the 50 level, further confirming the bearish sentiment.
In the event of a downside movement, significant support levels for the NZD/USD pair are expected at the major support level of 0.6050, followed by February’s low at 0.6037. A breach below these levels could intensify downward pressure, potentially leading the pair toward the support region near the psychological level of 0.6000. Traders will closely monitor these levels for potential shifts in market sentiment.
NZD/USD: Daily Chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6088
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6128
|Daily SMA50
|0.6158
|Daily SMA100
|0.61
|Daily SMA200
|0.6077
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.611
|Previous Daily Low
|0.607
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6201
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6085
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6095
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6027
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6108
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6148
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
