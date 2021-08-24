NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.6910

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in six weeks, retreats from day’s high of late.
  • Five-month-old previous support challenge bullish impulse amid recovering RSI.
  • 20-DMA adds to the upside bias, bears will seek fresh entry below a descending trend line from June 18.

NZD/USD eases below 0.6900, up 0.04% around 0.6895 by the press time of the pre-European session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair jumped the most since mid-June the previous day but couldn’t cross a downward sloping resistance line from March.

Even so, the RSI recovery and the pair’s sustained trading above the nine-week-long support line keeps NZD/USD buyers hopeful.

Hence, the pair bulls seek a daily closing beyond the previous support line of around 0.6910 to firm up the controls.

Following that, 20-DMA around 0.6970 and the 0.7000 psychological magnet may lure the upside moves. However, a descending resistance line from May 26 near 0.7025 could challenge the NZD/USD run-up afterward.

Alternatively, failures to cross 0.6910 on a daily closing basis could pull the quote back to the stated support line from June 18, near 0.6830.

In a case where the NZD/USD bears remain dominant past 0.6830, which is less likely considering the RSI conditions, the September 2020 tops near 0.6800 will be in focus.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6893
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.6892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6973
Daily SMA50 0.699
Daily SMA100 0.7089
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6906
Previous Daily Low 0.6822
Previous Weekly High 0.7044
Previous Weekly Low 0.6805
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6854
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6756
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6958
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7009

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

