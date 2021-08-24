NZD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback needs validation from 0.6910

- NZD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in six weeks, retreats from day’s high of late.
- Five-month-old previous support challenge bullish impulse amid recovering RSI.
- 20-DMA adds to the upside bias, bears will seek fresh entry below a descending trend line from June 18.
NZD/USD eases below 0.6900, up 0.04% around 0.6895 by the press time of the pre-European session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair jumped the most since mid-June the previous day but couldn’t cross a downward sloping resistance line from March.
Even so, the RSI recovery and the pair’s sustained trading above the nine-week-long support line keeps NZD/USD buyers hopeful.
Hence, the pair bulls seek a daily closing beyond the previous support line of around 0.6910 to firm up the controls.
Following that, 20-DMA around 0.6970 and the 0.7000 psychological magnet may lure the upside moves. However, a descending resistance line from May 26 near 0.7025 could challenge the NZD/USD run-up afterward.
Alternatively, failures to cross 0.6910 on a daily closing basis could pull the quote back to the stated support line from June 18, near 0.6830.
In a case where the NZD/USD bears remain dominant past 0.6830, which is less likely considering the RSI conditions, the September 2020 tops near 0.6800 will be in focus.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.6892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6973
|Daily SMA50
|0.699
|Daily SMA100
|0.7089
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6805
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7009
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
