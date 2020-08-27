NZD/USD Price Analysis: Clings to gains near 1-week tops, around mid-0.6600s

  • NZD/USD built on the overnight breakthrough a short-term descending trend-channel.
  • The set-up favours bulls and supports prospects for a move beyond the 0.6700 mark.
  • Slightly overbought conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bullish traders.

The NZD/USD pair built on its recent bounce from sub-0.6500 levels, or over one-month lows set on August 20 and gained traction for the third consecutive session on Thursday.

The overnight breakthrough a multi-week-old descending trend-channel was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The mentioned channel constituted the formation of a bullish flag on short-term charts and a sustained strength beyond might have already set the stage for additional gains.

Bullish technical indicators on the daily charts further reinforce the near-term constructive outlook. However, oscillators on hourly charts have moved on the verge of moving into the overbought territory and warrant some caution for bullish traders ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

This makes it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation, or a modest pullback to the mentioned trend-channel resistance breakpoint before positioning for any further appreciating move. That said, the pair seems poised to reclaim the 0.6700 mark and retest YTD tops, near the 0.6715 region.

On the flip side, any pullback will be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 0.6600 mark. Some follow-through selling might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide further towards an important horizontal support near the 0.6550 area.

NZD/USD 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.664
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6621
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6591
Daily SMA50 0.656
Daily SMA100 0.6364
Daily SMA200 0.6375
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6624
Previous Daily Low 0.6544
Previous Weekly High 0.6652
Previous Weekly Low 0.6488
Previous Monthly High 0.6716
Previous Monthly Low 0.644
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6574
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6569
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6488
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6649
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6677
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6729

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed

XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region

Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed

WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50

