NZD/USD Price Analysis: Carries 10-day SMA breakdown below 0.6700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD seesaws around the intraday low of 0.6681.
  • Bullish MACD questions the pair’s downside below near-term key SMA.
  • 0.6715-20 adds to the upside filters, 21-day SMA on sellers’ radar.

NZD/USD drops to 0.6687, down 0.05% on a day, during the pre-European session trading on Tuesday. The quote slipped below 10-day SMA by the end of Monday and carries the weakness forward. Though, bullish MACD signals and the early-August tops probe the bears.

Hence, sellers await a clear break of 0.6690 before targeting the August 19 top of 0.6652 and 21-day SMA near 0.6630.

While 0.6600 can challenge the pair’s further downside past-0.6630, an ascending trend line from June 30, at 0.6522 now, will be the key to watch afterward.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 10-day SMA, at 0.6707 now, won’t be enough to recall the bulls as July month’s high joins August 31 low near 0.6720/15 to challenge the pullback.

If at all the buyers manage to cross 0.6720 resistance, the pair’s run-up to refresh the monthly high, currently at 0.6790, can't be ruled out.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6688
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.6691
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6625
Daily SMA50 0.6606
Daily SMA100 0.6418
Daily SMA200 0.6387
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6724
Previous Daily Low 0.6689
Previous Weekly High 0.679
Previous Weekly Low 0.6668
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6711
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6679
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6666
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6643
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6749

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

