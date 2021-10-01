NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers remain defensive near 0.6900

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD starts the October series on a lower note on Friday.
  • Kiwi closes September month with nearly 4% losses.
  • Momentum oscillator hints more pain for the pair if it breaks 0.6900.

NZD/USD edges lower on the last trading day of the week in the initial European trading hours. The pair lacks any follow through action and trades in a close trade band with no meaningful price action. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6896, down 0.03% for the day.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6805 made on August 20 to touch the September month high at 0.7171 (September 3), but lacked the strength to keep up the upside trend. Having said that, if NZD/USD slides below the session’s low it would go back to meet the previous day’s low of 0.6859.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator pierces below the midline. Any downtick in the MACD could trigger more selling opportunities for the pair to reach the 0.6850 horizontal support level followed by the low made on August 23 at 0.6821.

Alternatively, if price starts moving higher, it could test the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the initially mentioned level at 0.6945. Next, the NZD/USD bulls would attempt to recapture the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6985. The upside trend in the pair could be confirmed only if the spot gave a daily close above the psychological 0.7000 mark.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6894
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7051
Daily SMA50 0.7012
Daily SMA100 0.7054
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6922
Previous Daily Low 0.6859
Previous Weekly High 0.7094
Previous Weekly Low 0.6982
Previous Monthly High 0.7171
Previous Monthly Low 0.6859
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6865
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.683
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6802
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6928
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6956
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6991

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed

EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed

EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood, which helps the US dollar find its feet  The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the key Eurozone PMI and US PCE inflation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid firmer USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD remains offered below 1.3500 amid firmer USD, Brexit woes

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3450, capping its rebound below 1.3500. The market sentiment worsens lifting the US dollar's safe-haven demand. Rising energy prices, worker shortages and stagflation worries weigh on the pound. US/UK PMIs awaited. 

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces off $1750 amid falling Treasury yields, $1800 beckons

Gold bounces off $1750 amid falling Treasury yields, $1800 beckons

Gold price consolidates the solid rebound from seven-week lows. Risk-off mood-led fall in Treasury yields rescue gold buyers. Gold’s hourly chart shows that the recovery could likely extend. The US PCE inflation, ISM Manufacturing PMI index eyed, as the final quarter kicks in.

Gold News

Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains

Axie Infinity price needs to shatter this blockade for 20% gains

Axie Infinity price broke out of a bottom reversal pattern known as inverse head and shoulders on September 30. The initial ascent pushed AXS up by 10%, but it faced an interim sell-off. The bulls could band together and propel the altcoin up for 20% gains.

Read more

US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar

US Core PCE Preview: Only a sharp fall in the Fed's favorite gauge could dethrone King Dollar

The Core PCE Price Index is set to decrease from 3.6% YoY in August. Fed officials watch this measure of inflation to determine policy. After the Fed's taper signal, only a sharp drop would stop the dollar.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures