- NZD/USD fades bounces off 31-month low, retreats from intraday high of late.
- Support-turned-resistance limits immediate upside ahead of 100-HMA, weekly falling trend line.
- Bears should wait for a clear break of 0.5560 for conviction.
NZD/USD struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the 2.5-year low, easing to 0.5580 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair takes a U-turn from the two-week-old previous support line, near 0.5595 at the latest.
The pullback moves also gain support from the quote’s failure to cross the 100-HMA on Tuesday, despite refreshing the weekly top.
However, an upward-sloping trend line connecting the recent lows, around 0.5560, limits the quote’s immediate declines ahead of directing them to the recent trough surrounding 0.5535.
In a case where the NZD/USD pair remains bearish past 0.5535, which is more likely considering the absence of the oversold RSI, the south-run could aim for the 0.5500 threshold and the year 2020 low near 0.5470.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the immediate support-turned-resistance line, at 0.5595 now, needs validation from the 0.5600 to convince intraday buyers of the NZD/USD.
Even so, the 100-HMA and the weekly resistance line, respectively around 0.5625 and 0.5655, could challenge the bulls before giving them control.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5585
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.5586
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5763
|Daily SMA50
|0.6029
|Daily SMA100
|0.6165
|Daily SMA200
|0.6433
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5658
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5536
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5529
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5407
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5651
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5773
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.1000 after dismal UK data
GBP/USD continues to move at around 1.1000 in the early European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP contracted by 0.3% on a monthly basis in August and Industrial Production declined by 1.8%. The US docket will feature PPI data.
EUR/USD rises above 0.9700 ahead of Lagarde, Fed minutes
EUR/USD has climbed above the immediate hurdle of 0.9700 in early Europe. The risk profile is still averse while the US dollar is holding the recent upside. The focus shifts to Lagarde's speech, US inflation data and Fed minutes.
USD/JPY holds gains above 146.00, highest since 1998
USD/JPY is consolidating the latest upsurge to fresh 24-year highs near 146.40. Investors trade with caution, as the pair has surpassed the key 145.90 level, which was previously a trigger point for the Japanese intervention. US dollar extends uptrend ahead of Fed minutes.
Gold fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,670 heading into Wednesday’s European session, as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin: How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.