NZD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers meet critical resistance near 0.6980

- NZD/USD fell sharply on Wednesday following the RBNZ decision.
- Kiwi snaps four sessions upside momentum in a quick response to the RBNZ rate hike announcement.
- Momentum oscillator holds on to the oversold zone with a neutral stance.
NZD/USD snaps a four-day upside movement in the initial European trading hours on Wednesday. After posting some initial gains, the pair losses momentum to book fresh daily losses. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6933, down 0.45% for the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6965 made on September 29 to touch Monday’s high at 0.6984 but lacked the strength to keep up the upside trend. Having said that, if NZD/USD slides below the session’s low it would go back to meet the 0.6900 horizontal support level.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator pierces below the midline. Any downtick in the MACD could trigger more selling opportunities for the pair to reach the low made on September 30 at 0.6859, followed by the 0.6820 horizontal support zone.
Alternatively, if the price starts moving higher, it could test the psychological 0.7000 level. A daily close above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7011 could push NZD/USD higher toward the 0.7035 horizontal resistance level. This will also coincide with the breaching of the descending trendline from the high of 0.7171 made on September 3. Next, the bulls would keep the high of September 23 at 0.7094 on the radar.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6932
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.6965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7026
|Daily SMA50
|0.7011
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7034
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6859
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6958
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
