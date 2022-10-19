NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls sustain above 200-EMA after a Wyckoff’s spring formation

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • A Spring formation above 0.5500 triggered a short-term reversal in the asset.
  • The kiwi bulls are solid above the 200-EMA despite a rebound in the risk-off impulse.
  • An upside break of the downward-sloping trendline will expose the asset to hit 0.6000.

The NZD/USD pair has sensed barricades while attempting to cross the round-level resistance of 0.5700 and has dropped to near 0.5662 in the Tokyo session. A rebound in the risk-off impulse has weighed pressure on the kiwi bulls. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has accelerated to near 113.00. It is worth noting that the responsiveness of the decline in the asset is extremely lower than the DXY’s recovery.

On an hourly scale, the asset rebounded firmly after Richard Wyckoff’s Spring formation, which indicates the climax of the selling pressure and investors make a fresh demand, considering the asset a value buy. The Spring has formed above the psychological support of 0.5500. Apart from that, the downward-sloping trendline from October 6 high at 0.5815 is acting as a major barricade for the counter.

The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5650 is acting as a major cushion for the counter.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has surrendered the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a loss in the upside momentum.

Should the asset oversteps the downward-sloping trendline plotted from October 6 high at 0.5815 decisively, kiwi bulls will drive the asset towards September 29 high at 0.5911, followed by the psychological resistance at 0.6000.

Alternatively, the greenback bulls will regain strength if the asset surrenders the two-year low at 0.5536, which will drag the asset toward March 2020 low at 0.5469. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to the round-level cushion at 0.5400.

NZD/USD hourly chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5664
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 0.5684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5678
Daily SMA50 0.5964
Daily SMA100 0.612
Daily SMA200 0.6404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.572
Previous Daily Low 0.5613
Previous Weekly High 0.573
Previous Weekly Low 0.5512
Previous Monthly High 0.6162
Previous Monthly Low 0.5565
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5679
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5654
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5565
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5517
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5732
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5779
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5839

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data

AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data

AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6250 despite mixed Aussie statistics as risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets propel the US dollar during Thursday. The Aussie pair’s resistance to refresh the weekly low could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the PBOC monetary policy meeting.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar resurges from the dead

EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar resurges from the dead

EUR/USD is entering Tokyo offered on a stronger US dollar that has been coming up for air in the second half of the week so far. Risk sentiment has been doused by ongoing disruptions in UK politics and US monetary policy skewed heavily to the hawkish side.

EUR/USD News

Gold bears approach $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields

Gold bears approach $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields

Gold price refreshes the monthly low near $1,626 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The yellow metal snapped two-day recovery the previous day while falling the most in a fortnight as sour sentiment joined firmer Treasury yields to underpin the US dollar’s rebound.

Gold News

Avalanche: Bears enter the market aiming for $13

Avalanche: Bears enter the market aiming for $13

Avalanche price is declining in stair-step fashion, hinting at an explosive move to come. AVAX price shows an influx of bearish volume after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $17.

Read more

The most fundamental of the fundamentals is the cost of energy

The most fundamental of the fundamentals is the cost of energy

To an overload of economic data we need to add worries about so-called stealth intervention from at least two sources, the Bank of Japan and the Swiss National Bank. Experts doubt the BoJ is intervening, despite a warning from FinMin Suzuki.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures