NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking out the 0.72 area

- NZD/USD bulls seeking a correction of the daily bearish impulse.
- 0.72 the figure is on the cards if bulls can get above 15-min resistance.
As per the prior analysis, NZD/USD Price Analysis: Overextended bearish impulse, the bulls are taking up the baton and eye an upside correction of the latest bearish impulse.
Prior analysis, Daily chart
The bulls have a clear target back to the old support in a 50% mean reversion.
1-hour chart
The oversold conditions are ripening the price for a break of the immediate resistance. A break there will expose the daily target.
Live market, 15 min-chart
From a 15-min perspective, bulls are testing resistance while above the 50 SMA and with Momentum testing positive territory.
A break and a retest of the structure would be expected to offer a discount to the bulls targeting the daily resistance.
With a slop loss below the recent lows, a 1:2 risk to reward setup can be established.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.