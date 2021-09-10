NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek upside extension near 0.7150

NZD/USD remains poised to end the week on a higher note.

Pair trades above 100-day SMA and constitute a 30-pips movement to the north.

Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias.

NZD/USD edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial European trading hour. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to touch an intraday high of 0.7124

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7121, up 0.21% for the day.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6805 made on August 20 to travel back to the high of 0.7171 made on September 3. Thereafter, the price was corrected until 0.7076 on profit booking.

Now, NZD/USD bulls again attempt to carry the previous upside rally with the immediate target at the 0.7150 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair to reach the 0.7200 psychological level.

Next, the bulls would be moving in a fresh upside momentum to recapture the high of June 3 at 0.7242.

Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, NZD/USD could test the 0.7080 horizontal support level followed by the low of September 1 at 0.7032.

Next, NZD/USD bears would target the 0.7000 horizontal support level.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD Overview Today last price 0.7123 Today Daily Change 0.0023 Today Daily Change % 0.32 Today daily open 0.71 Trends Daily SMA20 0.7007 Daily SMA50 0.6998 Daily SMA100 0.7082 Daily SMA200 0.7116 Levels Previous Daily High 0.7134 Previous Daily Low 0.7082 Previous Weekly High 0.7171 Previous Weekly Low 0.6987 Previous Monthly High 0.7089 Previous Monthly Low 0.6805 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7114 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7102 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7076 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7053 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7024 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7129 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7157 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7181



