NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls seek upside extension near 0.7150

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD remains poised to end the week on a higher note.
  • Pair trades above 100-day SMA and constitute a 30-pips movement to the north.    
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias.

NZD/USD edges higher on the last trading day of the week in the initial European trading hour. The pair opened lower but swiftly recovered to touch an intraday high of 0.7124

At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7121, up 0.21% for the day.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has recovered from the low of 0.6805 made on August 20 to travel back to the high of 0.7171 made on September 3. Thereafter, the price was corrected until 0.7076 on profit booking.

Now, NZD/USD bulls again attempt to carry the previous upside rally with the immediate target at the 0.7150 horizontal resistance level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair to reach the 0.7200 psychological level.

Next, the bulls would be moving in a fresh upside momentum to recapture the high of June 3 at 0.7242.

Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, NZD/USD could test the 0.7080 horizontal support level followed by the low of September 1 at 0.7032.

Next, NZD/USD bears would target the 0.7000  horizontal support level.

NZD/USD additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7123
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7007
Daily SMA50 0.6998
Daily SMA100 0.7082
Daily SMA200 0.7116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7134
Previous Daily Low 0.7082
Previous Weekly High 0.7171
Previous Weekly Low 0.6987
Previous Monthly High 0.7089
Previous Monthly Low 0.6805
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7102
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7076
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7053
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7024
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7157
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7181

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.1800 as risk-on mood weigh on USD, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

EUR/USD stays firmer for the second day in a row, edges higher of late. US President Joe Biden’s six-pronged strategy, Xi-Biden talks recently favored market sentiment. DXY part ways from firmer US Treasury yields, fails to cheer virus woes.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pushes near 1.3850 amid USD retreat, UK data eyed

GBP/USD pushes near 1.3850 amid USD retreat, UK data eyed

The GPD/USD extends the previous session’s gain on Friday and continues to extend the gains toward 1.3850. The sterling gains on hawkish BOE view, UK data eyed. The pair is expected to close the week on a higher note. 

GBP/USD News

Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls

Gold battles to conquer $1,800, not a good sign for bulls

Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark. Worries about the Delta variant further underpinned the safe-haven commodity.

Gold News

Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%

Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%

XRP trading pairs appeared on the Coinbase exchange platform leading investors to believe that the firm relisted the token. Coinbase quickly denied these rumors.

Read more

Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails

Canadian Jobs Preview: Employment sector improves but uncertainty prevails

With the Bank of Canada (BOC) sitting tight on its monetary policy settings, WTI prices holding the lower ground and COVID-19- induced economic risks lurking, will USD/CAD extend its recent uptrend?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures