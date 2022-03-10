NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need to overstep 0.6850 decisively for a fresh impulsive wave

- NZD/USD has bounced after successfully testing the demand area in a range of 0.6800-0.6810.
- Kiwi bulls need to violate 0.6853 for a fresh rally ahead.
- The RSI (14) needs to overstep 60.00 to validate a bullish setup.
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a firmer rally after successfully testing the demand area, which is established in a range of 0.6800-0.6810. The demand area coincides with March 2 high and March 8 low at 0.6800 along with February 23, March 3, and March 4 highs at 0.6810. The major is hovering around the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading at 0.6830.
On a four-hour scale, NZD/USD has observed significant bids after validating the demand area. For now, the major is sensing barricades near Wednesday’s high at 0.6853, which also coincides with Tuesday’s highest traded price. The 50-period and 100-period EMAs are scaling higher, currently trading at 0.6805 and 0.6770 respectively, which add to the upside filters.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 40.00-60.00, which signals a consolidation phase. Kiwi bulls need to push the RSI (14) above 60.00 to validate a bullish setup.
For an upside, bulls need to overstep Wednesday’s high at 0.6853, which will send the pair towards March 07 high at 0.6926. Breach of the latter will expose the major to November 23 high at 0.6988.
On the flip side, bulls can lose control if the pair slips below the lower segment of the demand area at 0.6800. This will trigger the greenback bulls and the pair may drag towards the 100 EMA at 0.6770 and March 1 low at 0.6740.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6826
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6844
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6738
|Daily SMA50
|0.6729
|Daily SMA100
|0.6834
|Daily SMA200
|0.6928
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6853
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6796
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6873
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6831
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6753
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6866
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6923
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7300 as cautious sentiment battle upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7305 as market sentiment turned cautious during the mid-Asian session on Thursday, following the risk-on day. Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 4.9% for March. US CPI for February also gets interesting as inflation expectations ease from record top.
EUR/USD pares biggest daily jump in six years near 1.1050 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD consolidates heavy gains, snaps two-day winning streak. RSI retreat from overbought zone hints at further weakness. 50-SMA, two-week-old previous resistance line restricts immediate declines. 100-SMA adds to the upside filters.
Gold steadies around $1,990 with eyes on Ukraine, US inflation
Gold bears take a breather around $1,990 during the initial Asian session on Thursday, after posting the biggest daily fall in 14 months. The metal’s previous decline could be linked to the concerns that Ukraine’s diplomacy may help overcome the geopolitical tussle with Russia.
Ethereum price to break resistance cluster and target $3,200
Ethereum price is trading against several resistance levels near the $2.700 level. Buyers kept ETH above those levels for most of the New York session, but selling pressure resumed as the normal trade day ended, and a ‘sell the rally’ environment took over.
Has the Ukraine war ended? Premium
Surging commodity prices, which had put the fear of an inflation induced global economic slowdown into markets, collapsed on Wednesday as traders decided the outsized gains since the Russian invasion of Ukraine were ripe for profits.