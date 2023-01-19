Dealing with the matter at hand, the price is forming a W-double bottom and a break of 0.6400 could trigger the bullish bias further for a look-in at 0.6420 that guards key resistances ahead of the price imbalances (PIs) above. Given that the price is on the backside of the trendline, however, the bias is to the downside and if 0.6420 holds, convincingly, i.e on a number of tests, then the blow-off could come sooner than later from which point the bullish thesis to the daily trendline resistance will be reassessed vs. a downside continuation below 0.6300.

Assuming the price is on course for the trendline resistance, the W-formation is compelling in this regard with support seen at 0.6300 with the 0.6530s targeted to confirm the bias towards 0.6670s trendline resistance.

NZD/USD bulls are making their moves from double-bottom lows following the sell-off that occurred on the back of the Aussie jobs data that attracted bears into the market at key support, taking trapped bulls for a ride to 0.6900 and then 0.6870 lows. NZD/USD has mirrored the Aussie in this regard and the following illustrates the prospects of a move higher before the next slide.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.