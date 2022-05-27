- NZD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday and climbed to a three-week high.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains.
- Sustained break below the 0.6400 mark is needed to negate the constructive outlook.
The NZD/USD pair caught aggressive bids on the last day of the week and rallied to over a three-week top during the first half of the European session. Bulls are now looking to build on the momentum beyond the 0.6525-0.6530 confluence, comprising 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 0.7035-0.6217 fall.
Signs that the Fed could pause the rate hike cycle after two 50 bps hikes each in June and July amid the worsening economic outlook, along with the risk-on impulse continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hit at even higher rates going forward further benefitted the risk-sensitive kiwi.
Looking at the broader technical picture, the recent recovery from the YTD low has been along an upward sloping channel. This points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for additional gains. Some follow-through buying beyond the aforementioned 0.6525-30 confluence hurdle will reaffirm the near-term positive outlook for the NZD/USD pair.
Bullish traders might then lift the NZD/USD pair beyond the 0.6600 round-figure mark, towards the 50% Fibo. level resistance near the 0.6625 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the next relevant hurdle near the 0.6655 area, or the 50-day SMA, spot prices could aim to challenge the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 0.6700 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below the 0.6500 psychological mark now seems to find decent support near the lower end of the ascending channel, around the 0.6470-0.6465 region. This is followed by the 23.6% Fibo. level, just ahead of the 0.6400 mark, which if broken will negate the positive bias and prompt aggressive selling around the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6525
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|0.6479
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6389
|Daily SMA50
|0.6661
|Daily SMA100
|0.6695
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.65
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6447
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6417
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6229
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7035
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6451
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6422
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6529
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6558
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!