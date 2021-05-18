NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep their eyes on 0.7280

- NZD/USD consolidates below 0.7250 in the Asian session.
- More gains likely to be added towards 0.7300.
- Neutral momentum oscillator tilts in favor of upside momentum.
The NZD/USD moves in the previous day’s trading range and consolidates near the higher levels. The pair is accumulating in a 30-40 pips trading band for the past two sessions.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7242, down 0.12% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been confined in a trading range between 0.7200 and 0.7250, more gains could be seen if price decisively breaks above the higher trading band level. In doing so, the NZD/USD bulls would first seek the May 12 high at 0.7283 immediately.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads above the midline with a neutral stance. A slight uptick would encourage the bulls to retest the May 10 high at 0.7306. It would further offer the opportunity to grab the 0.7350 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if price makes a sustained move below the session’s low at 0.7239, then it could strengthen the downside outlook toward the previous day’s low at 0.7197, followed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.7167.
The price action could mark the reversal of the prevailing trend and would offer the May 13 low at 0.7134 next in the wing.
NZD/USD Additional Level
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7244
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.7202
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7214
|Daily SMA50
|0.714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7173
|Daily SMA200
|0.6974
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7251
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7181
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7208
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7311
EUR/USD retains gains above 1.2200, eyes higher highs.
EUR/USD holds near a fresh monthly high at 1.2233 and seems poised to challenge the year high at 1.2349, as the US Federal Reserve is determined to ignore higher inflation levels.
GBP/USD ignores Brexit woes to target yearly top above 1.4200, UK CPI eyed
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.4180-90 after a three-day uptrend that poked yearly high the previous day. Fears of Indian variant probing unlock plans battle BOE’s assurance of no policy adjustments, for now.
Dogecoin poised for an explosive rally
Dogecoin price stabilizes along the April 16 high with consecutive inside days, creating the foundation for an explosive restart for the rally moving forward. Coinbase to add the meme-based cryptocurrency to its list of tradable assets.
What's constraining a more robust return to work?
Demand for labor, as measured by job openings and hiring plans, has fully recovered, but employers report finding it increasingly difficult to nd the workers they need.