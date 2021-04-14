NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 0.7170

- NZD/USD records sharp gains in the European session.
- Bulls are facing rejection just above 0.7100 inside the rising channel.
- Positive MACD favors upside bias.
The NZD/USD pair keeps the upside momentum in the European session. The pair refreshes the daily highs near 0.7121, having hit intraday lows at 0.7047 earlier in Asian session.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7115, up 0.9% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the NZD/USD pair has been trading with an upside conviction and is extending the overnight gains. The prices successfully breached interim resistance placed near the channel’s upper trend line at 0.7107. A sustained move above the said level would test March 23 highs in the vicinity of 0.7170 and further to the 0.7200 horizontal resistance zone.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator reads below the central line with oversold conditions, which suggests prices could witness sharp upside on short-covering realizing the possibility of March 18 highs near 0.7230.
On the flip side, the prices could test the 50-day DMA placed at 0.7040 to reach near Tuesday’s low at 0.7004. A sustained move below the mentioned level would also mark the breaking of the upward channel’s lower line, where the price could plunge toward April 1 lows at the 0.6945 level.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7114
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.87
|Today daily open
|0.7052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7049
|Daily SMA50
|0.7159
|Daily SMA100
|0.7141
|Daily SMA200
|0.6903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7062
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6996
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7308
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6943
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
