NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls firming the grip inside weekly rising channel

- NZD/USD picks up bids inside a bullish chart pattern.
- MACD challenges the upside momentum below immediate resistance line.
- December 17 top adds to the downside filters, bulls eye April 2018 peak.
NZD/USD buyers flirt with the 0.7300, up 0.08% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the kiwi pair keeps trading inside an upward sloping trend channel established since Monday. However, bearish MACD conditions probe the upside momentum.
As a result, short-term NZD/USD bulls remain cautious unless breaking the nearby resistance line, at 0.7305 now, a break of which will direct the quote towards the upper-end of the channel, currently around 0.7340.
However, medium-term optimists are all set to challenge the April 2018 high of 0.7397 unless witnessing a downside break below the stated channel’s support line near 0.7260.
While a downside break of 0.7260 will recall NZD/USD sellers, at least for the short-term, the 0.7200 round-figure and December 17 top near 0.7170 will be tough challenges for them.
To sum up, NZD/USD is well in an uptrend, backed by a bullish formation. However, intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7296
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.7291
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7113
|Daily SMA50
|0.6983
|Daily SMA100
|0.6814
|Daily SMA200
|0.6574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7316
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7235
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7245
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7327
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7408
