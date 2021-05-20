NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 20-hour SMA 0.7220

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • NZD/USD trades with modest gains in the early Asian session.
  • More downside envisioned if price breaks 0.7190.
  • Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bearish momentum.

The NZD/USD pair maintains a subdued tone in the early Asian session. The pair moves in a very close trading range.

At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7195, down 0.14% on the day.
 

NZD/USD daily chart

On the NZD/USD daily chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 0.7205 mark with the formation of multiple tops making it a critical level to trade. If price makes a sustained move above the mentioned level, then the first target for NZD/USD bulls would be the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 0.7220. 

In doing so, market participants would look to retest the Wednesday high at 0.7250 followed by the May 12 high at 0.7283.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline with a bearish crossover. This signifies receding bullish momentum in the pair and, if any downtick occurs in the MACD, it could drag price lower toward the horizontal support level at 0.7170.

The selling pressure would intensify once price slips below the above mentioned  level. The next area of support would then emerge at the  0.7170 horizontal support level. This would mark the reversal of the prevailing trend and bears would next target for the 0.7130 horizontal support level.

NZD/USD Additioanl Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7201
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 0.717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7215
Daily SMA50 0.7142
Daily SMA100 0.7174
Daily SMA200 0.698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.725
Previous Daily Low 0.7151
Previous Weekly High 0.7306
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7189
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7212
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.713
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7091
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7031
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.723
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.729
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7329

 

 

