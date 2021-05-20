NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near 20-hour SMA 0.7220

- NZD/USD trades with modest gains in the early Asian session.
- More downside envisioned if price breaks 0.7190.
- Momentum oscillator tilts in favor of bearish momentum.
The NZD/USD pair maintains a subdued tone in the early Asian session. The pair moves in a very close trading range.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7195, down 0.14% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the NZD/USD daily chart, the pair has been consolidating near the 0.7205 mark with the formation of multiple tops making it a critical level to trade. If price makes a sustained move above the mentioned level, then the first target for NZD/USD bulls would be the 20-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) placed at 0.7220.
In doing so, market participants would look to retest the Wednesday high at 0.7250 followed by the May 12 high at 0.7283.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades above the midline with a bearish crossover. This signifies receding bullish momentum in the pair and, if any downtick occurs in the MACD, it could drag price lower toward the horizontal support level at 0.7170.
The selling pressure would intensify once price slips below the above mentioned level. The next area of support would then emerge at the 0.7170 horizontal support level. This would mark the reversal of the prevailing trend and bears would next target for the 0.7130 horizontal support level.
NZD/USD Additioanl Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.717
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7215
|Daily SMA50
|0.7142
|Daily SMA100
|0.7174
|Daily SMA200
|0.698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.725
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7212
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7329
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the way to key hurdles above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.2230 during the early Friday morning in Asia. The currency major pair bounced off the short-term key support area the previous day and is all set to confront the horizontal line comprising February-May peaks.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
GBP/USD: 1.4250 remains a tough nut to crack for the bulls
GBP/USD stays on the front foot around 1.4190 after the previous day’s heavy run-up during Friday’s initial Asian session. Monthly resistance line, yearly top offer strong challenge to bulls. RSI, Momentum also signal a bumpy road ahead.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.