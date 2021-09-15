NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 0.7125/50 around NZ GDP

NZD/USD bulls are in charge leading into the NZ GDP data coming up.

The price is resisted but on a positive outcome, the 0.7120s will most likely come under pressure.

From a top-down analysis perspective, the market is trading in a bullish bias into the Gross Domestic Product data:

From the daily point of view, traders are looking for a bullish extension as follows:

The bulls will be looking for 0.7170 to be cleared in the coming sessions.

NZD/USD lower time frames

From a 4-hour perspective, the price is stuck between support and resistance:

A break of resistance will open the upside for the bulls that are currently leading on a dynamic and horizontal support.

From an hourly outlook, into the data, the bulls have the upper hand and target a break through the 0.7120/30 resistance block:

Should the data accelerate the bulls through 0.7125, then there are prospects of a daily upside continuation in the coming days. 0.7150 will be the next critical target and 0.7170 thereafter.