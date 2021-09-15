NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a break of 0.7125/50 around NZ GDP

- NZD/USD bulls are in charge leading into the NZ GDP data coming up.
- The price is resisted but on a positive outcome, the 0.7120s will most likely come under pressure.
From a top-down analysis perspective, the market is trading in a bullish bias into the Gross Domestic Product data:
From the daily point of view, traders are looking for a bullish extension as follows:
The bulls will be looking for 0.7170 to be cleared in the coming sessions.
NZD/USD lower time frames
From a 4-hour perspective, the price is stuck between support and resistance:
A break of resistance will open the upside for the bulls that are currently leading on a dynamic and horizontal support.
From an hourly outlook, into the data, the bulls have the upper hand and target a break through the 0.7120/30 resistance block:
Should the data accelerate the bulls through 0.7125, then there are prospects of a daily upside continuation in the coming days. 0.7150 will be the next critical target and 0.7170 thereafter.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.
GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, remains unable to break 1.3900
GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850. US Dollar mixed across the board, finds support from rebound in US yields. UK: PM Johnson changes members of his Cabinet.
Gold stays pressured below $1,800, US data eyed
After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers. The prices trade in a very narrow trade band as the US dollar recovers some ground.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.