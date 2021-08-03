NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge critical 0.7000 level

- NZD/USD discards the previous downside momentum and trades higher on Tuesday.
- Additional gains for the pair if price decisively breaks 0.7000.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with a positive bias.
NZD/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian trading hour. The pair opened lower but recovered swiftly to touch the intraday high of 0.6998.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6989, up 0.30% for the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, after testing the high of 0.7317 high on May 26, the NZD/USD pair came under selling pressure. The downside momentum intensified further below the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.7186.
After that, NZD/USD trades in a broader trading range of 0.6950 and 0.7050. The descending trendline from the mentioned level acts as a barrier for the upside movement.
That said, If NZD/USD is sustained above intraday high, it could win the psychological 0.7000 mark, which also coincides with the bearish slopping line.
A daily close above 0.7000 would allow bulls to meet the 0.7045 and the 0.7075 horizontal resistance levels.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in an oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could trigger more buying opportunities in the pair.
NZD/USD would test the high of June 17 at 0.7104.
Alternatively, if price starts moving lower, it could continue with its prevailing trend with the first target in line would be the previous day’s low at 0.6952.
NZD/USD bears would next target the 0.6925 horizontal support level followed by the low of July 20 at 0.6881.
NZD/USD additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.699
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6969
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.7063
|Daily SMA100
|0.7102
|Daily SMA200
|0.7095
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6993
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6952
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6908
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7013
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Looking ahead to payrolls as markets bounce on China / US truce
Equity markets have started the week on an upbeat note, after a bumper round of earnings reports in recent sessions have helped to boost sentiment.