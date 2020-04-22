NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 100-hour SMA near 0.60 mark

  • NZD/USD regains traction on Wednesday and climbs back to the 0.60 mark.
  • The set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.

The NZD/USD pair refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key 0.60 psychological mark.

The mentioned handle coincides with 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders and help grab some meaningful trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have again started moving into the positive territory, albeit at yet to gain any meaningful traction on the daily chart.

The set-up warrants some caution aggressive bullish traders and makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any strong gains.

Hence, any subsequent positive move is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 0.6035-40 zone, which if cleared should open the room for a further near-term appreciating move.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 0.5960 level, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 0.5920 region en-route the 0.5900 mark.

NZD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5997
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.5958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5987
Daily SMA50 0.6114
Daily SMA100 0.635
Daily SMA200 0.6381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6046
Previous Daily Low 0.5934
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6003
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6024
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6137

 

 

