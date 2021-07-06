NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 200-DMA around mid 0.7000s

- NZD/USD edges higher following the early Asian session run-up.
- Further gains envisioned as Momentum line backs, previous resistance breakout.
- Late June top adds to the upside filters, bears have a bumpy road ahead.
NZD/USD pares daily gains around 0.7055, up 0.40% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi buyers take a breather after marking over 40 pips of a jump on increasing odds of the RBNZ rate hike.
It’s worth noting that the 200-DMA probes the bulls amid recovering Momentum line.
Given the quote’s successful upside following its run-up past a three-week-old resistance line, now support, NZD/USD bulls remain hopeful of teasing the late June’s peak surrounding the 0.7100 threshold.
The pair’s upside past 0.7100 will be probed by 0.7115-25 horizontal area comprising lows marked during early May and June.
On the flip side, the resistance-turned-support around 0.7015 and the 0.7000 psychological magnet challenge the NZD/USD sellers’ entries.
Following that, an ascending support line from June 18, near 0.6950, precedes the yearly low of 0.6923 should gain the market’s attention.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7054
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|0.7026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.706
|Daily SMA50
|0.7158
|Daily SMA100
|0.7156
|Daily SMA200
|0.706
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7065
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7013
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
EUR/USD awaits full markets and critical data
EUR/USD bulls in control and target a deeper retracement of the bearish daily impulse. Eurozone data and fuller markets could be the catalyst to get it moving on Tuesday. Forex price action is centred elsewhere within the commodity-FX space pertaining to central bank expectations
GBP/USD picks up bids around 1.3850 on coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD rises for the third consecutive day, recently picking up bids inside a 20-pips trading range to 1.3860, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable justifies the latest coronavirus (COVID-19)-led activity restriction related news as well as the market’s risk-on mood.
Dogecoin price wavers, but $0.223 dictates DOGE outlook
Dogecoin price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on June 22 marked a bullish departure from the weakness that branded price action through much of May and June. The price action proceeding the bounce from the low formed a symmetrical triangle pattern.
ISM Services PMI: Why the inflation component could trigger a dollar rebound
The ISM Services PMI is set to show a minor decrease to 63.5 points. Post NFP, the inflation component is set to steal the show. The greenback's downside correction may end in response to the report.