NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 0.6100 mark, FOMC in focus

- NZD/USD continued gaining traction for the fifth straight session on Wednesday.
- The technical set-up supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move.
The NZD/USD pair shot to two-week tops on Wednesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the positive momentum further beyond the 0.6100 round-figure mark. The mentioned level has been acting as a key hurdle over the past two weeks or so and coincides with the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.6756-0.5470 steep fall.
Meanwhile, the recent price action has been confined well within an upward sloping trend channel. The coupled with the fact that the pair has already found acceptance above 50-day SMA – for the first time since the last week of January – supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned barrier amid weaker USD.
The constructive set-up is further reinforced by bullish technical indicators on hourly/daily charts. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying the 0.6100 mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move towards the 0.6200 level, marking the top end of the trend-channel.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below 50-day SMA, around the 0.6070-65 region, might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, might help limit any further downside for the major. The key 0.60 psychological mark might now act as a firm base and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
NZD/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6096
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.68
|Today daily open
|0.6055
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6
|Daily SMA50
|0.6073
|Daily SMA100
|0.6323
|Daily SMA200
|0.6363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5991
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5911
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5923
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
