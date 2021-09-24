NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish flag above 200-HMA challenges sellers

- NZD/USD fades bounce off intraday low, keeps previous day’s pullback from weekly top.
- Bullish chart pattern, failures to conquer 200-HMA favor buyers.
- One-week-old horizontal support adds to the downside filters.
NZD/USD remains directionless, recently easing to 0.7067 ahead of Friday’s European session.
The kiwi pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before stepping back from 0.7094. However, the pullback moves remain above 200-HMA.
With that, the quote portrays a bullish flag on the hourly chart, which in turn signifies 0.7080 as the key upside hurdle.
Following that, the NZD/USD rally towards the mid-month top near 0.7150 can’t be ruled out. However, the latest high near 0.7100 may test the bulls before the run-up.
Meanwhile, the 200-HMA, support line of the stated flag and an area comprising multiple levels marked since September 16, around 0.7060-55, restricts the short-term NZD/USD declines.
Should the quote drops below 0.7050, the 0.7000 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the fall targeting the monthly low near 0.6980.
NZD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7068
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.7068
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7075
|Daily SMA50
|0.7012
|Daily SMA100
|0.7068
|Daily SMA200
|0.7116
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7094
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6982
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7025
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7051
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
