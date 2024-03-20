NZD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks out of bottom of range and tumbles

- NZD/USD breaks to fresh lows after breaking out of the bottom of a multi-month range.
- The pair is now oversold and could correct back in the near-term.
- Eventually NZD/USD is likely to continue its descent towards bearish price targets.
NZD/USD has broken out of the bottom of a long-term range and despite reaching oversold extremes is tipped to go even lower.
The NZD/USD had been oscillating within a multi-month range stretching from a floor at about 0.6080 to a ceiling at roughly 0.6210. On Tuesday it decisively broke below the floor and took a step lower – a bearish sign for price.
New Zealand Dollar versus US Dollar: 4-hour chart
NZD/USD is currently trading at around 0.6035 and at oversold extremes according to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator. This indicates that there is a possibility the pair could pullback higher. The signal for a would come from the RSI existing oversold and rising again.Traders are advised not to add any more short-orders to their positions whilst the RSI is oversold and to close shorts when the indicator rises out of oversold.
Despite warning signs of a correction the longer-term outlook remains bearish. The pair is in an established short-term downtrend, with progressively lower peaks and troughs in the price action, and given the old adage that “the trend being your friend,” this suggests more downside as probable.
Further, NZD/USD has broken out of a long-term range and according to technical analysis theory the height of the range can be used as a guide to how much lower the pair could go. In the case of NZD/USD it suggests more downside is on the horizon.
The 0.618 Fibonacci ratio of the height of the range extrapolated from the breakout point lower provides an initial target at 0.5964. The 1.000 ratio provides a further target at 0.5892.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
