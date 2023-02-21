NZD/USD Price Analysis: Brace for volatility contraction ahead of RBNZ policy

- NZD/USD is juggling ahead of the interest rate decision by the RBNZ.
- The Kiwi asset has sensed a decent buying interest after testing the horizontal support plotted from 0.6200.
- RBNZ's Shadow Board recommended a 50bps OCR increase citing strong inflationary pressures.
The NZD/USD pair is juggling below the immediate resistance of 0.6260 as investors are awaiting the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank OF New Zealand (RBNZ) for further impetus. The New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) has not delivered any sign, which could convey that inflationary pressures are peaked now. Therefore, a continuation of an interest rate hike is expected from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr.
Meanwhile, a promise of a cyclone relief package of NZ$300 million ($187.08 million) by NZ Prime Minister (PM) Chris Hipkins has triggered fresh concerns about an increment in inflation projections. The release of the helicopter money might propel overall consumer spending and eventually the price pressures. On Monday, RBNZ's Shadow Board recommended a 50bps OCR increase citing strong inflationary pressures.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is auctioning above 103.50, however, higher volatility cannot be ruled out as United States markets will open after a holiday-truncated weekend.
NZD/USD has sensed a decent buying interest after testing the horizontal support plotted from January 3 low around 0.6200 on a four-hour scale. This indicates a Double Bottom chart formation that results in a bullish reversal. The Kiwi asset is deploying efforts in surpassing the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6258.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has managed to avoid the bearish range of 20.00-40.00. The RSI (14) has climbed back inside the 40.00-60.00 range and is awaiting a fresh trigger for a decisive move.
For further upside, the Kiwi asset needs to surpass January 8 low at 0.6272, which will drive the asset towards January 9 low at 0.6320, followed by February 7 high at 0.6363.
Alternatively, a breakdown of January 6 low at 0.6193 will drag the asset toward November 28 low at 0.6155. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward the round-level support at 0.6100.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6247
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6253
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6375
|Daily SMA50
|0.6364
|Daily SMA100
|0.6165
|Daily SMA200
|0.6187
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6263
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6391
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6193
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6247
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6237
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6313
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
