NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off four-month-old support line on China data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.6627 after China matched August month’s inflation forecasts.
  • Strong support line also favored buyers looking for bounce.
  • 21-day SMA restricts immediate upside ahead of August 19 tops.
  • Sellers can target August lows during the fresh downside.

NZD/USD rises to 0.6623 amid the initial Wednesday’s trading. The pair recently gained support from China’s August month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Also favoring the retracement from the two-week low is an upward sloping trend line from May 15.

Read: China's August CPI showing continuing modest inflationary pressures, 2.4%

Even so, buyers are waiting for a clear break of the 21-day SMA level around 0.6630 before attacking the August 19 peak of 0.6652.

Additionally, a short-term falling trend line around 0.6690 and July month’s top close to 0.6715 will add barriers to the pair’s north-run past-0.6652.

On the flip side, a daily close below 0.6600 will drag the quote further down towards the previous month’s low of 0.6488. Though, 0.6500 and 0.6525/20 may act as extra supports.

In a case where the sellers keep the reins past-0.6488, the pair becomes vulnerable to a drop towards the 200-day SMA level of 0.6387.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6625
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.6619
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6627
Daily SMA50 0.6609
Daily SMA100 0.6425
Daily SMA200 0.6388
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6707
Previous Daily Low 0.6612
Previous Weekly High 0.679
Previous Weekly Low 0.6668
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6671
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6585
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.649
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.668
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6776

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

