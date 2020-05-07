NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off eight-day low to regain 0.6000

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD benefits from New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson’s comments.
  • Sustained trading above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement can recall buyers.
  • A confluence of 100-HMA, weekly resistance line become the key.

While bouncing off seven-day low, NZD/USD takes the bids to 0.6020 as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday. In doing so, the kiwi pair pierces 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its April 23-30 upside.

Read: New Zealand Finmin Robertson: New Zealand will remain among least-indebted of peer nations

Given the sustained break of the key Fibonacci retracement, the quote is extending the recoveries to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6045.

However, a confluence of 100-HMA and a downward sloping trend line from April 30, around 0.6050/55, will question the buyers afterward.

On the downside, sellers could look for entries below a horizontal area comprising lows since late-April 24, around 0.5990, which in turn could recall 0.5960 on the charts.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6021
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.6013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.604
Daily SMA50 0.6041
Daily SMA100 0.6292
Daily SMA200 0.6346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6074
Previous Daily Low 0.6004
Previous Weekly High 0.6176
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6047
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.596
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5916
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6101
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6127

 

 

