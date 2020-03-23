NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bounces from 0.56, eyes trendline hurdle

NZD/USD's 15-min chart shows a bullish indicator divergence.

The pair could soon challenge key falling trendline hurdle.

NZD/USD has bounced from session lows and looks set to challenge a descending trendline hurdle at 0.5671.

The pair is currently trading at 0.5648, having hit a low of 0.5586 in early Asia.

The recovery has confirmed a bullish divergence (higher low) of the relative strength index (RSI) on the 15-minute chart. Additionally, the indicator is reporting a symmetrical triangle breakout.

As a result, further gains look likely. A break above the falling trendline resistance at 0.5671 would open the doors for 0.57.

Alternatively, acceptance under 0.56 could bring in additional declines toward the recent low of 0.5469.

15-min chart

Trend: Intraday bullish

Technical levels