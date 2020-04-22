NZD/USD Price Analysis: Below 200-bar SMA inside short-term triangle

  • NZD/USD registers mild gains following its pullback from the immediate triangle support.
  • The monthly top can lure buyers on the upside break of the triangle.
  • A 0.5850 mark will flash on the bears’ radars once the triangle break to the downside.

NZD/USD marks 0.10% gains to 0.5965 during the early Wednesday’s trading session. While the pullback is more likely due to the support line of the short-term triangle, 200-bar SMA guards the pair’s immediate upside.

Other than 0.5990 immediate resistance, comprising 200-bar SMA, buyers will have to cross the upper line of the said triangle, currently near 0.6080, ahead of probing the monthly tops surrounding 0.6130.

Alternatively, a downside break below 0.5930 triangle support could trigger fresh declines targeting the early-month bottoms near 0.5850.

It’s worth mentioning that the sustained trading below key SMA and bearish MACD favors the sellers.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5964
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.10%
Today daily open 0.5958
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5987
Daily SMA50 0.6114
Daily SMA100 0.635
Daily SMA200 0.6381
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6046
Previous Daily Low 0.5934
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6003
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5912
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6024
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6091
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6137

 

 

