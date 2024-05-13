NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears tighten their grip and present battle at around 0.6000

- The daily RSI and MACD indicate diminishing buying momentum as bulls struggle to gain further ground.
- The hourly indicators reveal that sellers have a slight upper hand ahead of the Asian session.
In Monday's session, the NZD/USD pair traded with mild losses, and sellers gained ground. As the pair is facing strong resistance at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the pair struggles to consolidate advances. Indicators are flattening and indicate that the moment of the bulls may be coming to an end.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a flattening traction above 50. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram reveals a decrease in buying momentum, demonstrated by diminishing green bars.
NZD/USD daily chart
The hourly RSI indicates a slightly negative trend with the latest reading falling towards its middlepoint, showing a slight dominance from the sellers in the market. This is supported by the MACD, which also prints decreasing green bars, further confirming the decrease in buying momentum at an intraday level.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Interpreting the broader perspective, the NZD/USD is positioned below the thresholds of its 100, 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Significant bearish momentum, implying a prevailing downward trend in both the medium and long term. However, if the buyers defend the 20-day SMA, they may still have some hope to make another stride to reclaim the 200-day SMA.4
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6017
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.6022
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.595
|Daily SMA50
|0.6011
|Daily SMA100
|0.6089
|Daily SMA200
|0.6038
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6041
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.598
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6029
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6007
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5975
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6039
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6071
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
